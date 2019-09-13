The $128 Men’s Grey Sweatshirt With A Twist That Can’t Be Passed Up

You probably don’t think about your favourite grey sweater as stylish, but this simple twist by a collaboration between Todd Snyder and Champion has taken the humble grey sweater to new heights.

Sweatshirts originated in New York and were originally designed as thicker jumpers that could keep factory workers warm in the famously harsh North American winters. To date, they’ve become so much more than simple workwear and strangely have been symbols of both exercise and laziness. The reality is that no matter what you’ve got planned for them, a quality sweatshirt will keep you warm in the utmost of comfort.