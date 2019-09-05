Vincent Cassel Reveals The Secret To Keeping Cool In The European Summer

Supremely cool and talented French actor, Vincent Cassel stepped out for the Irreversible photocall on Saturday afternoon (August 31) at the Sala Grande at the 76th Venice Film Festival. Known more commonly for his roles in Ocean’s 12, Jason Bourne and Black Swan, the French actor reprises his role as Monica Belluci’s lover in a recut of the 2002 film.

Vicent hit the photocall in the most heat-friendly outfit worthy of a day on a yacht in the Mediterranean. The combination of a white open neck linen shirt, relaxed bone coloured linen trousers and easy access brown slip-on sneakers. Combined with his gentlemanly good looks and that trademark smile, it made for a welcome break from the tuxedos and pomp of the festival.

However, the real star of the show was his yellow wayfarer style Tom Ford FT0500 Andrew sunglasses. Which are available online here for AU$240 ($160USD).

Read Next