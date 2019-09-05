Virgin Australia Opens Luxurious New Brisbane International Lounge For Business Class Flyers

Rapacious runway views. Expertly mixed Bloody Marys. Barista-made coffee. Can you ask more of an airport lounge? Apparently you can – and Virgin Australia has – yesterday opening a new gate side airport lounge concept at Brisbane Airport with British airport lounge operator No1 Lounges.

The new lounge not only gives you the classic features travellers have come to expect in the Pointy End Cone Of Trust, but also features a “loft inspired” social experience, “fluffy towels” and “luxe toiletries.”

Not to mention it has implemented the new travel trend du jour: ‘wellness’ into its cuisine, providing a “grazing menu of both local produce and cuisines from around the world.”

In other words: peak 2019.

This follows the opening of similar lounges at Sydney and Melbourne airports in 2018, meaning Virgin Australia business class guests flying out of Brisbane (as well as Platinum and Gold members of the Velocity Frequent Flyer Program, and Virgin Australia Lounge Members travelling to New Zealand) will finally be able to loll in the same level of comfort as in Sydney or Melbourne.

No1 Lounges, who owns and operates the lounge has also said “checked-in passengers from other airlines will also be permitted to use the lounge on a pay-per-use basis,” meaning guests can pre-book access online or in-person on the day of travel, “for $60 and $70 respectively.”

No1 Lounges Chief Operating Officer, John Upton, said “We are delighted to be bringing our innovative social lounging concept to Brisbane. Situated by the departure gates, My Lounge redefines convenience, meaning thousands of passengers, regardless of the airline they are travelling with or the class of ticket they hold, can eat, drink and relax in style before making the short walk to the departure gates to fly off overseas.”

Virgin Australia Group Chief Executive Officer, Paul Scurrah, said he was equally thrilled to be working with No1 Lounges and providing eligible Virgin Australia guests travelling internationally from Brisbane with the brand new lounge experience.

“We’re always looking for ways to make travelling easier and more comfortable for our guests and we know they’re going to love the convenience of being closer to their departure gate so they can spend more time relaxing in this fantastic lounge before their Virgin Australia flight.”

The lounge offers a selection of comfy sofas and an eclectic mix of seating areas, unrivalled runway views and unlimited Wi-Fi, as well as television, newspapers, glossy magazines and charging points as standard.

Guests will also enjoy delicious, locally-sourced hot and cold dishes from an all-day grazing counter, barista-made coffees and self-serve drinks and DIY cocktails – including the ‘flamingo’, an exclusive signature aperitif presented by Virgin Australia – from a stylish island bar.

