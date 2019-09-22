Winter isn’t everyone’s favourite season, but it can get a whole lot better with a quality pair of winter boots. Depending on where you live.
Forsake
Forsake was founded by two ski friends who got sick and tired of returning home with numb, cold feet after a day on the mountain and in the town. As a result, they started Forsake and have ended up mastering a whole new shoe segment, one that pairs modern sneaker design with durability, warmth and weatherproof qualities. If you’re looking for something that will handle all conditions that is stylish, look no further.
Timberland
Timberland’s 6-inch premium waterproof boot is arguably one of the most famous and iconic winter boots of all time. Founded in Boston in 1952, Timberland produces an array of boots for outdoor use. Not only are their boots extremely functional and hard-wearing, but they’ve become an icon in street culture too.
Hunter
Hunter was established in 1856 and has become famous as a progressive British brand that makes some of the finest wellingtons or gumboots known to man. Whilst the brand has existed for many years, they have committed to revolutionising their products and the industry with the implementation of new, innovative materials and production techniques. It is pretty well impossible to get your feet wet in a pair of Hunters.
Red Wing
For more than 110 years, Red Wing has been producing hard-wearing, durable boots that also reign supreme when it comes to comfort. The Minnesota based firm was founded to create boots for the hard-working individuals in the local area who needed a shoe for their jobs in logging, mining and farming. The brand continues to make its most iconic boot 8138 Heritage which is more popular than ever.
Wolverine
Back in 1883, Mr G.A. Krause founded Wolverine as a small leather tannery with only a handful of employees. Their dedication to creating quality craftsmanship has made them famous for comfort and toughness. Their most iconic boot the 1000 mile was built for work and was named after it’s ability to be used for 1000+ miles plus on the job.
Danner
Danner was founded in 1932 in Portland, Oregon by Mr Charles Danner. Originally, he set out to build the best boots for loggers, since then the brand has expanded to make boots for workers, adventurers and city slickers alike. The one thing that all Danner boots have in common is a relentless commitment to quality and craftsmanship. The Danner’s most iconic boot, the ‘Mountain Light’ was the boot of choice for James Bond in Spectre.
Diemme
Founded by two brothers in Montebelluna, Italy in 1992, Diemme has built a reputation for quality craftsmanship. Their winter boots are available in a range of minimalist colours and are crafted from leathers that are treated in innovative ways to keep the water and cold out. Their sleek, clean lines promise a sporty, modern look all whilst embracing a classic silhouette.
Kamik
Kamik has been family owned and run since 1898. Based in Canada, they know a thing or two about harsh, winter conditions and for over 120 they have been developing boots to handle it. Not only do they want to keep you warm and comfortable, Kamik hopes by wearing their boots you are able to do anything you want, no matter the weather.
Helly Hansen
Founded in Norway in 1877, Helly Hansen produces professional-grade gear that helps people tackle and weather conditions. They were the first brand to develop waterproof fabrics over 140 years ago and to this day continue to innovate so they can provide the highest performing outdoor clothing and gear. If you’re looking for some dependable, innovative boots to tackle this winter head-on, look no further.
Columbia
Founded in the Pacific Northwest in 1938, Columbia Sportswear has become synonymous with performance outdoor wear that is capable of handling even the worst of weather. Their winter boots are ultra-comfortable, yet will still keep you warm and dry no matter what weather you encounter.
Arc'teryx
Arc’teryx was founded in Canada and continues all of its operations there to this day. They believe in order to produce the best performing products, they need to place themselves in the epicentre of where they’re going to be used. The environments and weather of Canada is the source of inspiration for the brand and forces them to innovate and improve their products in order to meet the ever changes conditions they experience. Arc’teryx boots will perform above and beyond your expectations and will last a lifetime.