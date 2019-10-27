The Playbook For The Modern Man

These $85 ‘Remastered’ Converse All-Stars Are The Perfect Anti White Sneakers

The best ever, with tougher canvas and an extra layer of comfort.

Everyone at some point in time has owned a pair of Converse All-Stars. Their tough no-fuss approach to footwear has seen the company kick on for 111 years. At some point, however, you’re going to get a little bored of the classics.

Enter their latest release. Dubbed a remastered classic, the Converse Chuck 70 sneaker in canvas is a fresh take on the classic white sneakers. In the Chuck 70 release, they’ve toughened up the sneakers with a stronger canvas outer, additional stitching for reinforcement and more cushioning for extra comfort. Good news is they’ve kept the original styling and low low price.

The Chuck 70 comes in a range of colours (like mustard) however, it’s the Parchment/Garnet/Egret’ colourway which is our prefered option. It’s the perfect affordable white sneaker when you’re sick of wearing white sneakers. 

Shop The Chuck 70 $85

Don’t like high-tops? You can scoop the same Chuck 70 in the low version too.

