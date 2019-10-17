The Exclusive Suite That You Can Only Access In The American Express Sydney Lounge

American Express has unveiled its deluxe new lounge for customers flying through Sydney Airport offering some Australian first features. From next week, American Express customers travelling through Sydney’s International Terminal will be able to access the new premium lounge – that is three times the size of the old one – and experience business class luxury without even stepping on a plane.

The current lounge opened in December 2014, but due to its popularity, American Express has upgraded to the new space that will offer an exclusive dining area and even live cooking stations. There is – of course – a full-service bar that includes a selection of cocktails and both international and domestic beer options.

Naturally, the American Express instagram wall Green Wall will have a place in the lounge alongside other standard lounge features like free Wi-Fi, charging stations and flight information screens. But what sets the new lounge apart from the old one is the shower suites.

The new American Express lounge will offer three shower suites so you can refresh yourself on a layover or even relax after battling Sydney traffic to make it to the airport on time. Each suite comes complete with L’Occitane en Provence products to ensure you will be the most refreshed and best smelling guy at the pointy end of the plane.

Lounges are a big deal and according to Vice President of Brand, Charge Cards and Experience at American Express A/NZ Naysla Edwards they are the most valued benefit for card members. Naysla said travellers deserved a stress-free environment before flying and they would have that with this new space.

“Opening this new, spacious and convenient American Express Lounge at Sydney Airport is part of our ongoing commitment to provide our card members with premium travel benefits, exceptional hospitality and best-in-class facilities and experiences.”

The Sydney Airport lounge is part of American Express’ broader Global Lounge Collection, which offers Platinum and Centurion Card Members access to over 1,200 airport lounges around the world. The new lounge will be open to card members on October the 23rd 2019 and is located near Gates 50-63 in Sydney Airport’s T1 International terminal.

