This Compact Arc’teryx Jacket Is The Travel Companion Every Man Should Have

Ever since raincoats were made fully waterproof with taped seams, there really hasn’t been much innovation in the market. To be frank, what would one do to make those raincoats better? Arc’teryx asked themselves this exact question. Their solution? One hell of a rain jacket.

A great raincoat has to be waterproof, even in a cyclone, and Arc’teryx is famed for its water-repellant materials so where could they innovate? After careful consideration, Arc’teryx decided to reduce the weight and size of their rain jackets and improve their warmth. Essentially, they’ve paired a puffer jacket with a raincoat – and made it packable into a tiny sack.