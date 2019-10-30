Hunched back. Manic grin. Exposed ribs. Apart from a dwarf scrabbling to escape a crime scene – only to be stumped by the door handle (then ‘kindly’ let out by the murderer, played by Joaquin Pheonix) – there’s not much to laugh at in Joker. And even what there is, feels absurd.

Enter: American politics, an arena of dark humour in its own right, whose polarization has tripped up film reviewers from both ends of the political spectrum quite spectacularly.

So far so USA.

What is less funny, however, is that Joker has exposed hypocrisy on both sides of the aisle, as ‘experts’ babble over the heads of the public, most of whom (appear to have) enjoyed the movie for what it was.

I looked up the joker on rotten tomatoes and “critics” gave it like a 65%, yet audience over 90%. Film critics should be banned like kickers. Glorified yelp reviewers — Aidan, Knower of Things (@milklizardmayo) October 13, 2019

Why the mismatch? Let’s start with the complaints. First, there’s Vox, a left-wing US news site, whose reviewer complains about Joker’s linking of mental illness and mass shootings (a notion a psychiatrist in The Sydney Morning Herald recently rebutted).

Then there’s The New York Times, for whom reviewer A.O. Scott takes issue with Joker director Todd Phillips, as the NYT puts it, “Sounding off about… ‘woke culture’ and the ability of a murderous clown to make money unmolested.”

While Scott attempts to position himself outside the debate, his criticism of Joker’s “willful unpleasantness” and fear “of its own shadow” suggests he is either unsure what he is saying or more politically invested than he lets on.

But even if we treat it seriously for a second, his criticism is still wrong. Why? Because good movies depict reality as it is, not how it ‘should’ be – and reality can be as gruesome as it is boring. Plus: sanitising the Joker – or making it overtly political – would have turned people off the subtle messages it did contain.

As director Todd Phillips told The Wrap before the premiere, “We didn’t make the movie to push buttons. I literally described [it] to Joaquin at one point in those three months as like, ‘Look at this as a way to sneak a real movie in the studio system under the guise of a comic book film’. It wasn’t, ‘We want to glorify this behavior.’ It was literally like ‘Let’s make a real movie with a real budget and we’ll call it f–ing Joker’. That’s what it was.”

But this is America. And neither liberal nor conservative media will take that for an answer. Case in point: Breitbart, a right-wing news outlet who puts extra teeth in Joker’s mouth, even as left-leaning outlets defang it.

“An artist who turned his legitimate frustrations with the Antifa-Occupy-Black Lives Matter-Resistance crybabies, these anarchist-fascists who seek to marginalize men like Todd Phillips for who he is, punish him for his success, and then censor his art. I think Phillips took all of that and turned it into his muse, not only to create the stunning Joker, but to reinvent himself as an artist,” (Breitbart).

Not content with that, the Breitbart writer then suggested Joker proves what happens when healthcare is left in government hands; the exact opposite point than would be made by a liberal who had watched the exact same movie.

Meanwhile, the rest of us are just enjoying (or enduring) the film for what it is: a gritty character study that flips the traditional hero-villain script on its head and gets you to empathise with a psychopath.

Scary? Sure. Political? Nup.

Of course, the personal is political. And Joker’s warnings have political relevance. But that doesn’t give you license to twist them, especially when Phillips made sure the film’s evils could not be identified with a specific modern-day group (are the protestors Alt-Right or Antifa? It doesn’t matter; groupthink is what’s being repudiated).

Anyway, that in mind, we thought we’d end with some scientific observations on Joker and mental health – what we believe the film was really all about – courtesy of psychiatrist Kamran Ahmed.

Writing for the Sydney Morning Herald earlier this week, here’s what Ahmed has to say: “Any suggestion of a strong link between mental illness with violence is, of course, inaccurate and although the Joker does commit unspeakable atrocities, these appear to be driven by his personality traits and not his mental illness.”

“In the current political climate all over the world, public health services are shamefully underfunded and public sector health workers feel devalued. The scene where the jaded social worker interviewing Arthur tells him ‘they don’t give a shit about people like you … and they don’t give a shit about people like me either’ will resonate with the mentally ill who feel abandoned and the healthcare professionals struggling to help them.”

“Although concerns have been raised that this film will incite violence (perhaps intensified by the 2012 mass shooting in Colorado during a screening of The Dark Knight), the same could be said of any film featuring a violent anti-hero,” he added.

“Targeting Joker specifically seems unjust. Joker searingly addresses some of today’s most pressing issues – mental illness and the disenfranchisement of the underprivileged, which should be our focus. It invites the public to try to understand mental illness and empathise with those suffering from them. It also challenges governments around the world to fund mental health services adequately and reduce inequality.”

