Score 35% Off The Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster For The Next 24 Hours Only

Designed with Citizen‘s patented eco-drive technology, the Eco-Drive E168 Solar draws its power from the sun. The watch power reserve lasts five months on one single charge, even when stored in the dark. The thick, lumed hands and markers to the unidirectional rotating bezel with minute markings not only give it the iconic diver look but also make it easily readable underwater. It can withstand depths of 200 metres which may just come in handy one day.

This is what has made the Promaster series a favourite in the diving community. Not only can it withstand the challenges of diving but it is also a tough and stylish for wearing outside of the water. It’s also become popular with the general community who want a water-resistant watch that can be worn in any situation. Drop currently has three models available with the BN0150-10E on sale for $154. This model features a black dial on a black rubber strap while the BN0151-17L is available for the same price and just changes the black for blue. The third model – BN0190-82E – is available for an extra $50 and comes on a stainless steel bracelet.

Shop Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster $154

Read Next