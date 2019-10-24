Drake Combines $80,000 Rolex & $150,000 NBA Championship Ring… Because He Can

Drake will always be the guy who has all the talent but remains slightly awkward. Why? For some reason, he seems to try harder than the rest of them. That said, sometimes he wears some seriously cool bling – and today was one of those days.

Drake stepped out in Los Angeles this morning and – per usual – wasn’t shy when flashing his watch and jewellery. Of course, the combination of a gold Rolex and NBA Championship ring was too much for the waiting paparazzi.

Whilst Drake isn’t a Toronto Raptors player, he is their official mascot. Which means when they win, he wins.

Advertisement

The $150,000 ring is one of two the rapper was gifted by the Raptors. The oversized ring is said to be the biggest ever championship ring and contains over 30 carats of diamonds. It seems all the courtside hollering paid off for the Candian superstar.

Drake didn’t stop there. He was also wearing a classic 18-carat yellow-gold Rolex (ref:192500) above his Fear of God hoodie. Just for good measure, the diamond-encrusted Rolex Day-Date has a champagne (pappi) dial with a diamond bezel and diamond inset on the dial. It’s finished with the classic Rolex president bracelet, which everyone’s loving at the moment.

Want one? You can pick the same one up from Rolex for a cool A$80,000.

Read Next