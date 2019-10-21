Experts Reveal The Smartest Ways To Earn Qantas Points Without Flying

We all want a lie-flat upgrade, but earning enough points to get one is like running against a cruelly inclined treadmill with a chicken edamame salad dangled just out of reach.

Such is frequent flying.

As it can be expensive to jet off to the Maldives every time your status credits are in danger, we thought we’d bring you the best ways to boost your Qantas Points – without flying.

Advertisement

Here’s what Qantas flight experts say you should do.

Choose to get Qantas Points with WoolworthsRewards

Earn while you grocery shop by becoming a WoolworthsRewards member. All you have to do is go to their website, find redemption settings and then select the ‘convert to Qantas Points’ option. This will also enable you to earn points at Big W, BWS and (select) Caltex and Caltex Woolworths fuel outlets. Tasty.

Book your accommodation with Qantas Hotels

If your end goal is to boost your Points Purse (and when 3 Qantas Points = $1) it’s not a bad option to earn Qantas Points on the over 200,000 hotels Qantas works with worldwide.

Shop at one of the 250 stores Qantas works with

Fan of The Iconic, Net-A-Porter, David Jones, Cotton:On or even Pottery Barn? If you’re not earning Qantas Points on your late-night online shops, you’re missing out. The solution? Next time you’re up late with a credit card to burn tastefully use, go via Qantas Shopping and earn up to 7 Qantas Points per dollar you spend by downloading the Qantas Shopping Points-Prompter (and add it to your browser) to be prompted into point-earning opportunities while shopping online.

Use Qantas Travel Money

Earn points overseas with Qantas Travel Money – a prepaid travel money card that’s built into your Frequent Flyer card, which gives you access to up to 11 currencies and can be used globally (wherever Mastercard is accepted).

Choose Qantas’ Red Energy Plan for your house

Switch to a Qantas Points earning Red Energy plan to earn points on energy bills you pay on time.

Link Your Uber account to your Qantas Frequent Flyer account

Perhaps one of the most overlooked ways to earn Qantas Points in this modern era is this: earning points on Uber rides to and from eligible airports in the Qantas app. Sure: it’s only 1 point per dollar. But hey: not only did you just get closer to where you want to be but you also got closer to getting there in style.

Link your Hoyts Rewards account to your Qantas FF account

We get it, we get it: cinema is dead and Netflix reigns supreme. But on the odd occasion you make The Journey Beyond (the front door) you can earn points for it by linking these two accounts.

Advertisement

Download the Qantas Wellbeing app

Not only will this help you earn points while you exercise, but joining the Qantas Wellbeing app means your Qantas Frequent Flyer membership fee will be waived (if you join when you download).

Buy more food and wine

There are more than 18,000 Qantas Points garnering restaurants across 12 countries, including the UK, Austria, Germany, Finland, Italy, Luxemburg, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Australia, Singapore and Hong Kong. Not to mention: you can also shop with Qantas Wine to turn pinot into points from over 2,000 quality wines handpicked from leading wine regions around Australia (you can also earn up to 10,000 bonus points per case, backed by Qantas’ money-back guarantee).

Earn twice by paying for eligible purchases with a Qantas Points earning credit card

Double-dip on your points earning potential with (eligible purchases) on one of the Qantas Points earning credit cards (there are more than 50).

Read Next