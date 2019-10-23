This ‘Affordable’ Men’s Leather Jacket Is A Must-Have Winter Staple

Men really only have two choices when it comes to leather jackets. The ‘classic’ bomber made famous by the likes of James Dean, or the more aviation-style jacket worn by pilots throughout each of the World Wars. Each has its own use and can be worn six ways from Sunday, however, if you want something warm and versatile then we recommend a classic leather bomber like this one.

Fast-fashion and eco-friendly web retailer Everlane have just dropped their latest men’s leather jacket just in time for Winter in the Northern Hemisphere. The jacket is lambskin that balances comfort and durability. In true Everlane style, the leather has been sourced from New Zealand, so it’s fully traceable – from the farm to the tannery to the factory. The jacket features a small collar, zip front, elastic cotton cuffs and large patch pockets on the front as per the original classic flight jacket design. Pair it with jeans and a knit for a no-fuss combo.