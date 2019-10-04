Floyd Mayweather Flaunts ‘Hyper Car’ Collection That Could Fund A Small Rogue State

Floyd Mayweather is known for philandering more than philanthropy – something a recent snap of his wallet-boggling garage would appear to confirm. However, as British boxer Ashley Theophane revealed earlier this year, Floyd Mayweather, worth a cool $560 million, harbours more generosity (when it comes to Chryslers) than you might think.

“He bought me a car [a Chrysler 300, a make which starts around £32,000, plus a personalised number plate] to get around in Vegas, he does a lot for charities, his friends and his family but he just doesn’t broadcast it,” (The Sun).

While that may have been to garner publicity for his mate Chop over at Towbinauto, who commented on Mayweather’s latest garage pic, “Thank you for all the love and loyalty throughout the years Champ!!” the fact remains that Mayweather does not spend every penny he earns on strip clubs and diamond-encrusted watches (he spends a hell of a lot on cars, too).

That said, he still isn’t averse to showing off, pointing out in this latest pic that his parking lot (which contains everything from Chryslers and Rolls Royces to Bentleys), is better endowed than McGregor’s pants during their 2018 weigh-in: “My garage looking like an indoor dealership with a few light toys.”

View this post on Instagram My garage looking like an indoor dealership with a few light toys. A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Oct 2, 2019 at 6:50pm PDT

While some fans enjoyed the vehicular display, posting worship-hand emojis and writing comments like, “Hard work pays,” others were less enamoured.

“Who really cares about your cars bruh.”

Given the frequency Mayweather posts, we doubt he cares.

Read Next