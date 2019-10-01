THE PLAYBOOK FOR THE MODERN MAN, SIGN UP NOW

Iconic Photo Of Bolivia’s ‘Fountain Of Youth’ Reveals Why You Need To Visit South America ASAP

Get in before the hordes.

Lost summits. Crunching glaciers. Barren plains. Bolivia’s fault-forged landscape is known for attracting climbers, hikers and mountain bikers more than Pink Flamingo Enthusiasts looking to chill in a giant plunge pool.

That may be set to change.

While tourism numbers languished around 300,000 per year in the early 2000’s recent reports indicate Bolivia now sees around 1,134,000 visitors a year.

While cheap flights and the ‘wanderlust’ hashtag are the chief culprits for this, an iconic photo of a thermal pool on the Bolivian Altiplano – a high-altitude plateau between Bolivia, Chile, and Argentina littered with hot springs, salt lakes, geysers, and volcanoes – reveals there is another significant drawcard.

From, “Incredible: adding to the [bucket] list,” and “Looks like the god damned fountain of youth” the comments rolled in on Type 7’s Instagram page, from virtual-travellers from every corner of the globe.

This plays into a broader trend in the travel industry; non-adventurous people undertaking riskier journeys than they would have attempted in the past, to get the ‘gram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MORAN | Travel & Outdoor Photo (@_romanmoran) on

While it might be a while before the Bolivian Altiplano turns into Bondi Icebergs, we are seeing a definite uptick in tourists lazing about in formerly inhospitable locations (see: ‘Influencers Have Accidentally Been Posing In A Toxic Lake‘ and ‘Chernobyl’s Sexy Selfies‘).

Want to get a piece of your own? Make it snappy.

