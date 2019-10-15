Get This Men’s Diver Watch That’s Perfect For Work & Water For Just $315

Thanks to improvements in watch technology and development of new materials, dive watches have now become a watch that one can wear no matter the occasion. Less and less are men investing in a collection of watches and instead choose to purchase one watch that can do it all. What kind of watch is capable of any and all occasions you ask? Jack Mason’s Diver watch might be the place to start.

First and foremost, the Diver Watch is as functional as you’d imagine. With a water resistance of 300m, it will go to depths you dare not dive to all whilst timing your dive with its rotating bezel. It will no doubt be rather dark down that deep, but the luminescent hands and dial markers will be legible. No doubt it is capable beyond your requirements, but is it versatile? Yes, at 42mm in diameter, it’s large enough to be visible when underwater, but not too big that it won’t fit under a dress shirt. The gorgeous stainless steel bracelet and either black or blue ceramic bezel and dial is ultra-sophisticated and will look at home in the office, at the beach or at Sunday brunch event.

For $315 this watch is incredibly well priced given its function and its ability to be worn 365 days and nights of the year. It’s amazing how this watch manages to be sophisticated yet understated, functional but not fussy, affordable without looking cheap. Is there really any need for any other watch? We think not.

Shop Jack Mason $315

