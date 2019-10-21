Most of us can only do so much practice in a lifetime but imagine what you would be able to create with close to two centuries of it?
That’s where Jaeger-LeCoultre stands alone as the Swiss watch house has been developing watches since 1833, just under two centuries ago. Jaeger-LeCoultre watches are created under a single roof by artisans and craftsmen working together to create the distinctive style.
Introducing The World’s Most Advanced Manufacture Facility
Le Grande Maison du Sentier has the distinction of being the only manufacturer in the world to have over 200 chiming watch calibres in its historical and modern inventory. The manufacturer has thousands of movements to its name and impressively boasts the world’s smallest movement, the world’s most complicated wristwatch and a timepiece of near-perpetual movement.
The Art of Precision Watches
Jaeger-LeCoultre watch pieces are defined by elegance and focus but on a backbone of technical prowess, where precision becomes art to evoke emotions in its wearers. Three specific watches encapsulates this prowess, the Master Grande Tradition Répétition Minutes Perpétuelle, the Master Grande Tradition Tourbillon Céleste and the Gyrotourbillion 3.
Master Grande Tradition Répétition Minutes Perpétuelle
Master Grande Tradition Répétition Minutes Perpétuelle debuted in May this year with the automatic calibre 950 which brings together power and beauty previously thought to be incompatible. The chime was achieved by creating a new novel gong configuration, which maximises the space occupied by the elements to create the distinctive noise.
Made of course with the wearer in mind, the watch features a perpetual calendar with an automatic rotor hidden within the movement. This allows the watch to be continuously supplied with energy without the need to obscure the finely finished components.
Master Grande Tradition Tourbillon Céleste
A new edition of the Master Grande Tradition Tourbillon Céleste was released earlier this year at the Venice International Film Festival which Jaeger-LeCoultre has sponsored for over a decade. The watch features a different perspective on time with an orbital flying tourbillon that makes a complete turn of the dial in the length of one sidereal day, which is 23 hours, 56 minutes and 4 seconds. Calculated not by the Sun orbit but by the more distant stars.
The 2019 model differs from its previous versions with a simplified dial but an added dimension that is only visible in low light. The hour markers and constellations have been filled to evoke the glow of stars n a clear night, making it a rare timepiece to capture daily life in parallel with the movements above us.
Master Grande Tradition Gyrotourbillon 3
The brand new Master Grande Tradition Gyrotourbillon 3 is a different beast altogether while still encapsulating the core values of the Master Grande Tradition. The Gyrotourbillion 3 was first introduced in 2013 but Jaeger-LeCoultre wanted to do more and so this years release harnesses the skills of Manufacturer’s Rare Handcrafts artisans to elevant the timepiece to a new level. The watch features the rarely seen craft of meteorite inlay with geometric markets complemented by the deep blue aventurine and pure white grand feu enamel.
The meteorite is found in Namibia and has been used by Jaeger-LeCoultre to create three overlapping dials adding visual depth to the watch face. Meteorite inlaying is a skill that is exceedingly rare and mastered by only a few craftsmen in the world and one that Jaeger-LeCoultre wanted to bring to the world.
All three of these watches are exceedingly rare and beautiful. They demonstrate the craftsmanship that Jaeger-LeCoultre has been perfecting for so long while showing that the watch brand is firmly in the 21st century.
