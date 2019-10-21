Most of us can only do so much practice in a lifetime but imagine what you would be able to create with close to two centuries of it?

That’s where Jaeger-LeCoultre stands alone as the Swiss watch house has been developing watches since 1833, just under two centuries ago. Jaeger-LeCoultre watches are created under a single roof by artisans and craftsmen working together to create the distinctive style.

Introducing The World’s Most Advanced Manufacture Facility

Le Grande Maison du Sentier has the distinction of being the only manufacturer in the world to have over 200 chiming watch calibres in its historical and modern inventory. The manufacturer has thousands of movements to its name and impressively boasts the world’s smallest movement, the world’s most complicated wristwatch and a timepiece of near-perpetual movement.