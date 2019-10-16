Cold Blooded UFC Star Khabib’s New Training Regime Shocks Even His Own Fans

While the rest of us doddle through the week in a caffeinated fugue state, UFC fighters take each day as an opportunity to take their pain tolerance and bodily endurance to the limit.

Case in point: UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world right now, with the longest active undefeated streak in the MMA (and the scalps of Conor McGregor and Justin Poirier in his ‘win bank’) who recently passed on sparring with humans in preparation for his next fight (which will be in March or April next year), instead electing to battle a freezing cold river.

The 28-0 professional fighter has added to his no-nonsense reputation by releasing a video that shows he is willing to do whatever it takes to make him an even tougher fighter than he is right now (which, as McGregor and Poirier can attest), is already pretty bloody tough.

This brutal training shocked even Khabib’s own fans, who have seen his cold-blooded antics time after time in the Octagon, with comments like, “Training… dying… same thing,” and, “Tough guy wants pneumonia” and, “The fact the current hasn’t pulled him out of shot in 3 seconds is pretty impressive” rolling in.

“Crazy.”

Others took the chance to chuck in a few UFC references, compliments and puns like, “When Khabib sees McGregor but he’s getting held back,” and, “Dude has probably been doing that before he could walk,” and, “Wow, he’s so cool.”

“Rocky Balboa stuff right here.”

Yet others questioned the relevance of this training to the UFC, asking, “How is this helping,” with even 11-time surfing world champion Kelly Slater weighing in, saying, “He needs some serious swimming form lessons.”

All we can say is: watch out Tony Ferguson.

