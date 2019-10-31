The $68 Men’s Gym Shorts That Fit & Look Infinitely Better Than The Rest

Nike, Adidas, Lululemon… The goto brands we all know (and love) but rarely steer away from. What if we told you there was an emerging men’s workout apparel brand that’s doing some pretty cool stuff at a reasonable price too.

Introducing the Olivers Apparel All Over Short. These 7.5-inch gym shorts feature fabric that’s water repellent, moisture-wicking, soft and light. They even have an inner pocket for carrying keys or a credit card. Olivers say they’re all-weather and all-purpose. So whether you’re doing squats at Gold’s Gym or hill sprints at Bondi Beach, you’ll be covered.