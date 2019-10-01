OMEGA Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of Australian James Bond

Not content with letting the UK actors have all the fun, for the sixth James Bond adventure Australia decided to play along with our very own George Lazenby. You’d be forgiven for not remembering his tenure as it was his first and only Bond film and on the eve of the 50 year anniversary for On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, OMEGA is celebrating the film with the release of a new Seamaster Diver 300M.

The new OMEGA is made out of 7,007 pieces and that is not the only nod towards the secret agent’s famous codename. The stainless steel watch features hands and indexes made of 18K yellow gold including the index which has been inspired by the Bond family coat-of-arms.

On the 7th day of each month, the number 7 on the date window uses the same font as the 007 logo and there is also a hidden ’50’ on the 10 o’clock index which appears by night as a secret signature.

Presented on a black rubber strap, the new 42mm watch features a black PVD on a black ceramic dial with a spiral-brushed gun barrel design with a 9mm bullet head at the center.

The brand has had an over 20-year relationship with Bond since it was first seen on the wrist of Pierce Brosnan in the 1995 film GoldenEye. The Seamaster Diver 300M was the watch worn by Brosnan which makes the latest release a fitting tribute to Britain’s greatest export.

Read Next