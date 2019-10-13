These Perfect Winter Jeans Are Worth $155 But Can Be Yours For $68

Ah, the world of denim, full of colours you may or may not want, sizes that might be too tight or too loose and materials that could be high quality or might last only a few months. Really, denim is one of the hardest things to buy, especially online as there is simply so much variation. One thing we know for certain is that if you want killer quality, perfectly fitting, stylish jeans all for an affordable price; look no further than Everlane.

Across more than 1500 reviews, Everlane’s slim-fit jeans have scored an average of 4.69 out of 5 and there are several reasons behind this. Made from a premium 11oz Japanese denim with 2% elastane, not only are their jeans durable and warm enough for winter, but they also allow you to move naturally and stay comfortable. Finding the perfect fit is no easy task: Everlane’s slim fit is the perfect middle ground between a skin-hugging skinny fit and a baggy loose fit, making it quite possibly the perfect fit. Available in six colours, there is a colour to suit any taste, preference and occasion.