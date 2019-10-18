Pierce Brosnan Just Made Iceland’s Hot Springs Even Hotter

Pierce Brosnan may be known for his ice-cool charm but yesterday he broke the internet with a feat he never achieved in his time as Bond: making Iceland’s hot springs even hotter.

Not many guys would be able to pull this off in their prime, let alone at 66. But Pierce being Pierce, he manages, living up to the ‘Once a Bond, always a Bond‘ refrain in nothing but a pair of dark navy boardshorts.

While they are mostly submerged, judging by Brosnans’s impeccable taste, we’d guess they are something along the lines of Orlebar Brown or Frescobol Carioca.

His wife Keely Shaye posted the picture to Instagram with the caption, "Happy Times,"

His wife Keely Shaye posted the picture to Instagram with the caption, “Happy Times,” prompting her followers to ask, “Is that at the Hot Springs in Husavik.” While it looks similar, it is actually at The Retreat in Reykjavik, a place known for its celebrity treatment, subterranean spa, geothermal (blue) lagoon and a restaurant that will reset your taste buds.

Suffice to say: Brosnan looks to be having a fine time, and now appears to have finally gotten over the compulsion to upstage his son Dylan with super chic attire, and is now doing it with his midriff.

Although he isn’t rocking a boutique AU$56,000 Speake-Marin (as he was when he made headlines at the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood premiere) he is still not leaving his wrists unaccompanied, in this case wearing what appears to be a Fitbit.

In other palabras: ultimate silver fox status achieved. And dare we say a master class in how young 007 should dress on holiday in a few decades.

