Australians Can Now Fly To This World-Famous American City With Qantas

From the nightclubs to beach, Miami is drenched with electric colours, forever staking its claim as one of the liveliest locales on the planet.

It has also been harder to get to for Australians than it is to get from Wynyard to Central on a rainy day (a damn tough feat).

While it remains an epic journey, it is now a little easier for lie-flat flyers (and also, for that matter, economy flyers) to get there with Qantas, who yesterday announced it will give its customers access to more than 50 new routes and almost 30 new destinations across North America, one of which is Miami.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by marcelo da silva (@mr_dasil) on Sep 5, 2019 at 10:01pm PDT

This comes as Qantas expands its codeshare with American Airlines on services from Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) and Chicago O’Hare (ORD). With these new destinations, Qantas has its code on American Airlines services to more than 100 destinations and almost 200 routes in the US, in total.

From Dallas-Fort Worth, the new codeshare destinations include Spokane, Washington; Charleston, South Carolina; Dayton, Ohio; Savannah, Georgia; and Vail/Eagle, Colorado.

As for Chicago O’Hare: the new codeshare routes include New York’s La Guardia and Newark airports; Boston, Massachusetts; Miami, Florida; Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Washington D.C.; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Charlotte, North Carolina.

American Airlines also expanded their codeshare on the following routes operated by Qantas, for a new total of 32 codeshare routes between Los Angeles and Sydney, Dallas-Fort Worth and Sydney, San Francisco and Melbourne, San Francisco and Brisbane and Chicago O’Hare and Brisbane.

Tino La Spina, Qantas International CEO said of the changes, “Our joint business with American Airlines has allowed us to offer new routes, better flight connections and more benefits for our frequent flyers.”

“Qantas Frequent Flyers will now earn as many points when they travel to the US with American Airlines as they do when they travel with Qantas.”

“The US remains one of the most popular destinations on our international network and next year we’ll connect Australia and Chicago with direct flights for the first time, as well as launch flights from Brisbane to San Francisco,” he added.

“The new codeshare routes will provide even greater access for our frequent flyers to onward destinations across American Airlines’ extensive network which will benefit customers travelling for business or holidays.”

Bridget Blaise-Shamai, President of the AAdvantage program and Vice President of Customer Loyalty and Insights for American also chimed in, hinting at the possibilities these changes will bring Aussie travellers.

“Our customers are drawn to the natural beauty and cultural richness Australia and New Zealand offer, so we’re excited to bring them even more frequent flyer benefits and expanded codeshare opportunities for their adventures.”

In addition to the expanded codeshare and new routes to the US, Qantas’ also announced the roll out of significantly improved frequent flyer benefits in collaboration with American Airlines, which will include higher earn rates for points and status credits on each other’s networks – a change facilitated by the US Department of Transportation’s (DOT) recent (and final) approval of Qantas and American Airlines’ joint business.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Björn Borg (@bjornborg) on Jun 12, 2019 at 1:16pm PDT

Specifically, Qantas Frequent Flyers can now earn up to 3.5 times more Qantas Points on American Airlines flights between Australia and the United States (for example, Qantas Frequent Flyers travelling from Sydney to Los Angeles in Economy may now earn 6,750 Qantas Points, up from 1,875 Qantas Points previously in certain fare classes).

They can also earn up to 4.5 times more Status Credits on American Airlines flights between Australia and the United States. For example, Qantas Frequent Flyers travelling from Sydney to Los Angeles in Economy may now earn 90 Status Credits, up from 20 Status Credits previously in certain fare classes.

Not to mention: you can now earn up to 4 times more Status Credits on American Airlines flights for travel within the United States/Canada, and use Qantas Points for Classic Flights Rewards on American Airlines flights in Premium Economy for the first time, in addition to Economy, Business and First Class.

Miami awaits.

Read Next