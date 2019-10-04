The Rolex Daytona, in recent decades, has become one of the most iconic watches of all time. Back in 2017, Paul Newman’s 1968 Rolex Daytona became the most expensive watch ever sold at auction, fetching a staggering $17.753 Million USD. It’s no surprise then that – ever since – Daytonas have become one of the most sought after Rolex’s, making buying a new one near unattainable. At the time of writing, the cheapest Rolex Daytona listed on the second-hand market is AU$16,512 and the most expensive is listed at AU$788,475. Remarkable, hey.
So what makes the Daytona so desirable? Well, it isn’t all Paul Newman’s influence. Back in the 1930s Rolex’s founder, Hans Wilsdorf, decided to test his watches by putting them on the wrists of athletes and adventurers and it just so happens that in 1935 Sir Malcolm Campbell broke the land speed record at Daytona Beach, clocking 445.72 km/h wearing a Rolex. Many moons later, in 1991, Rolex became a key sponsor of the Daytona Speedway. This motorsport heritage and their stories behind them has made the Daytona a watch that envokes a nostalgic perception of motorsport and of the men who risked life and limb participating in it.
What if I told you though, you could get a similar-looking, Swiss-made watch with an automatic movement for only $270? Well, you can and it’s from a watch brand that’s even older than Rolex itself.
Meet the Tissot V8 Chronograph. Not only does it look very similar to the Daytona, but it’s also not too dissimilar underneath. They’re both Swiss-made, both have automatic movements and both have a chronograph and tachymeter function. Aside from technical similarities, the two watches also look very similar so you’re bound to fool anyone who isn’t in the know, however, those in the know will quietly respect what’s on your wrist none the less.
For a limited time, you can score them for $270; 40% off their retail price. There’s a selection of colours available that are not too dissimilar to the Rolex colourways – our favourites are the stainless steel models with either a blue or black dial. There you have it, the perfect affordable alternative to the Rolex Daytona.