The Rolex Daytona, in recent decades, has become one of the most iconic watches of all time. Back in 2017, Paul Newman’s 1968 Rolex Daytona became the most expensive watch ever sold at auction, fetching a staggering $17.753 Million USD. It’s no surprise then that – ever since – Daytonas have become one of the most sought after Rolex’s, making buying a new one near unattainable. At the time of writing, the cheapest Rolex Daytona listed on the second-hand market is AU$16,512 and the most expensive is listed at AU$788,475. Remarkable, hey.

So what makes the Daytona so desirable? Well, it isn’t all Paul Newman’s influence. Back in the 1930s Rolex’s founder, Hans Wilsdorf, decided to test his watches by putting them on the wrists of athletes and adventurers and it just so happens that in 1935 Sir Malcolm Campbell broke the land speed record at Daytona Beach, clocking 445.72 km/h wearing a Rolex. Many moons later, in 1991, Rolex became a key sponsor of the Daytona Speedway. This motorsport heritage and their stories behind them has made the Daytona a watch that envokes a nostalgic perception of motorsport and of the men who risked life and limb participating in it.

What if I told you though, you could get a similar-looking, Swiss-made watch with an automatic movement for only $270? Well, you can and it’s from a watch brand that’s even older than Rolex itself.