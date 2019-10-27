Score 50% Off Seiko’s Almost Perfect Minimalist Men’s Automatic Watch

It’s no longer all about Swiss watches and fancy overpriced brand names. In 2019, Japanese manufactured watches are continuing to gain huge popularity for only for their design but quality and value for money. Seiko is one such brand that keeps delivering in all three of these categories.
Right now the dudes over at Drop have a belter of a deal on one of Seiko’s most minimalist and refined men’s watches. The Seiko Presage Zen is a classic uncluttered design men’s automatic watch that’s perfect for every day and evening use. It offers a clean and easy to read dial in a 42mm case diameter. It’s set on a stainless steel bracelet, the watch comes in two styles.
It runs on a Seiko’s automatic calibre 4R35. The movement was released in 2011 and was an upgrade of their popular 7S26 movement. You can see the 4R35 automatic movement through the open case back. Seiko also claim parts for this watch are made their Grand Seiko factor, which is a good thing.
If you’re looking for great-looking stainless steel men’s dress watch that was $599 but is now a very affordable US$309. Yes, that’s 50% off. Then look no further than the Seiko Presage Zen Automatic. Remember if you don’t like the blue dial, it also comes in white.
Shop Seiko Presage Zen Automatic US$309