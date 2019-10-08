Colonel Sanders Only Wishes He Had Shia LeBeouf’s Gucci Suit

Eleven secret herbs and spices is all it takes to make KFC’s famous fried chicken and its exact combination is something that has inspired countless internet forums to try and work out. But it turns out all you need is a bit of Gucci to emulate the creator of KFC, Colonel Sanders.

We wouldn’t have pictured Shia LaBeouf attempting a look like the Colonel, but that is what he did at the BFI London Film Festival premiere of his movie Honey Boy. The film, written by Shia, is based on his childhood and relationship with his father, who Shia also plays in the film. The film is generating plenty of conversation in critical circles, however, we can’t stop talking about the bold cream look he wore on the runway.

Shai wore a simple white t-shirt which drew more attention to his double-breasted cream Givenchy suit, which usually we’d argue is a little long in the fit, but something about it works. It looks fresh and unique and is perfectly matched to the cream pants, the only thing missing up the top was a silk-grosgrain silk bowtie. Maybe even Shia recognised that rocking the bowtie would have made him way too similar to the famous Colonel.

The short 5’7″ actor also chose the Gucci loafers no doubt to give himself some height. The heeled loafers with horse bit clasp with the Gucci signature green and red-strip detail gave the actor some further height without being a larger heel. The heel trend for men seems to be gaining popularity after years spent on the runway and red carpet and now celebrities like Timothée Chalamet, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and Harry Styles are getting in on the action.

It was the second Gucci suit worn by the actor to promote his latest film. He was previously seen at the Honey Boy premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in a Gucci midnight-navy suit paired with a Gucci red and green rugby shirt. Personally we prefer him emulating Colonel Sanders than a boarding school student at a rugby award night.

It’s a more upscale look for Shia, one that has been years in the making. Who could forget the infamous paper bag outfit he wore to the premiere of Nymphomaniac at the Berlin Film Festival. It seems that 2019 could be the year for the former child actor, who not only has Honey Boy out but also The Peanut Butter Falcon & another film, The Tax Collector on the way.

We will have to wait to see what Gucci outfits he wears to the other premieres.

