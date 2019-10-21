A Smartphone Brand You’ve Never Heard Of Is Ready To Take Over The Australian Market

The fastest-growing smartphone brand you’ve never heard of just launched in Australia and is raising some questions. Apple, Google, and Samsung have recently launched new phones – the Apple 11, Pixel 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Fold – which will all set you back a minimum of $1,000. But a new player is ready to take them on for half the price.

The brand describes itself as a disrupter and comes complete with an uncapitalised brand name – realme – pronounced “real me,” (as in, the real you), and it’s a new Asian smartphone brand that already has over 17 million users. The phones have been progressively launching in markets like India, China, Indonesia and select European markets. Now it’s Australia’s turn, and realme is here to compete on price.

The flagship of realme – the realme XT – will cost just $500 and they have an entry-level version that’s just $199. That’s the price people used to pay for a Motorola Razr or Nokia. Simpler times.

What’s the catch? The cheaper price tag raises obvious questions around the quality of the product. What exactly gets sacrificed in the step down to this level from a $1,000-plus Pixel or iPhone, for instance? For a start, those phones are as much personal brand as they are functionality. Apple in particular has a magnetic brand that builds unrivalled loyalty among many users – making them blind to (or even disdainful of) the competition.

But for the general consumer, there are no obvious tech shortcuts that justify the ridiculous bargain that is a realme. The only cost-saving measure is that it didn’t create its own software, although rumour has it that it’s planning on doing so. Making the switch though – to an unusual brand like realme – will have people asking one simple question. Why?

Well, for one, you’ll have an extra $500 to spend on a flight upgrade next time you travel. And two, you get to one-up all your mates with a four-camera phone. That’s right there are not two, not three, but four cameras on the realme.

Each of the four cameras is designed for a specific task. There is an ultra-wide-angle lens for photos of up to 119 degrees, a macro lens for close up details and the now stock-standard portrait and primary lens. Of course, there is also a front camera for those all-important selfies.

Unfortunately, we didn’t get our hands on the device – so can’t tell you if it’s everything they say it is. But if we do; you’ll be the first to know.

