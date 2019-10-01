These $158 Sneaker Boots Are The Ultimate Go Anywhere Shoe For Winter

There is an array of boots available out there on the market, there are even more sneakers available, but there aren’t many shoes that combine sneakers and boots. It might seem like a weird thing to say but when you think about it, a ‘sneakerboot’ in theory is quite a practical thing to have in your wardrobe. It combines the relaxed, clean silhouette of a sneaker and the warmth, durability and all-season capability of a boot, what’s not to love?

With this idea in mind, SeaVees has created the Mariner Boot which perfectly combines the looks of a sneaker into an all-weather, all-season boot. At first glance, you’d be forgiven for thinking that the Mariner Boot is merely some glorified high-top converse, but dig a little deeper and you’ll soon realise it’s in a league of its own.