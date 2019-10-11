Score Steve McQueen’s Iconic Jacket For Just $220

The reason why they were made and who made them isn’t really important, what is important is that they are cool. Harringtons have been the jacket of choice for Steve McQueen, James Dean, Daniel Craig, Jason Statham and Paul Newman, just to name a few. All of their talents aside, all of these men have been considered some of the coolest during their respective era’s, a testament to the timelessness of the Harrington.

Flint and Tinder, a subsidiary of Huckberry have recently released their own rendition of the humble Harrington and it might be one of the coolest yet. It is made in the USA and is constructed from supremely high-quality British Millerain staywax cotton with a plaid lining, this jacket is built to last whilst being supremely comfortable. They also feature the iconic two-button collar and button-flap hand pockets. For $220, Flint and Tinder’s Harrington jacket is a worthy investment, not only will it last you for years to come, there is no doubt it will retain it’s effortlessly cool style of decades too.

Shop Flint and Tinder $220

