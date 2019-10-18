The Iconic $179 Q Timex Just Got Restocked For A Limited Time

A few months ago Timex re-released one of their 40-year-old classic steel men’s watch models. The TIMEX Q is a quartz watch that has touches of some of today’s’ most exclusive models. Like that Rolex inspired Pepsi bezel which people just can’t get enough of. So much so the Timex Q sold out in minutes last week via the Timex US website.

First released in 1979, our original diver-inspired Q Timex gave a new generation a modern Timex® watch with quartz technology. A true reissue, we recreated every detail—including the true-to-the-era woven stainless-steel bracelet, functional battery hatch, rotating top ring, luminescent paint and ticking inside is a modern quartz movement.

We’re here to tell you it’s back for a limited time.

The Timex Q is one such model and it dropped overnight and can be yours for $179. Best hurry up before it sells out again.

Buy The Timex Q $179

