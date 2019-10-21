This $118 Limited Edition Dive Watch Could Be The Best Valued Timex Of The Year

The Huckberry X Timex Diver is styled like a traditional, simplistic dive watch it looks rugged yet refined and is a homage to the dive watches of the past. They have focused on usability and designed the watch with the ethos that nothing that isn’t needed, isn’t there. Mounted on the stainless steel case is a black rotating bezel with markers for timing. The standout feature of the watch is it’s gorgeous, minimalistic super brushed dial that adds a modern touch to a watch that is a homage to the past.

To ensure ease of use, the watch features a Quartz movement that will keep time accurately and will never stop (until it runs out). The watch also comes with both a leather and nato strap that enables the watch to be worn on an adventure or on a more formal occasion. For $118 you’re getting a hell of a lot of watch for the money. Get yours quick, being a limited edition there are only 700 units available and you don’t want to miss.

Shop Huckberry X Timex Diver $118

