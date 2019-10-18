If You Only Ever Buy One Suit For Winter, Make It This One

When winter conjures up its worst it’s pretty hard to find a suit that will be able to cop it, but Todd Snyder‘s new Donegal suit will handle it will style and grace.

Made from premium grade wool, a material that thrives in colder conditions the Donegal will keep you warm no matter how cold it gets. This mitigates any need for an overcoat or additional jacket allowing you to look refind whilst keeping you supremely warm. Not only is it made from premium materials, but it’s also made in Canada by people who know a thing or two about the cold.