Todd Snyder’s Infamous Suede Jacket Is Back In Some Of Its Coolest Colours Yet

After one search on Google, it seems that any suede jacket, let alone a quality designer piece is going to set you back well over $1000. This is to some degree understandable as Suede is a difficult material to make as it is created from splitting a piece of cowhide, no easy task let me assure you. Working with it is again difficult as the material is sensitive, so, to get your hands on a suede jacket that is made from quality materials, built by quality processes and is stylish all for a reasonable price is a rather tall order, the Dylan jacket from Todd Snyder however, is the exception.

Made in Italy from Italian calf suede, this jacket looks good and is built better. It also features front snap buttons, flap pockets and other tighteners. No matter whether you go for the grey, green, brass or any other colour the jacket looks fantastic and can easily be dressed up with suit pants, shirt and tie or dressed down with some jeans and t-shirt.

There you have it, the best of quality, construction, style and versatility all for $998, not bad hey.

Shop Todd Snyder $998

Read Next