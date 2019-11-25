This Arc’teryx Insulated Parka Perfectly Combines City Style & Winter Function

Purveyor of luxurious but functional outwear Arc’teryx is no stranger when it comes to creating jackets to keep you warm and dry through the toughest of conditions. The Canadian company has been outfitting hikers, skiers, rock climbers and runners since it was founded in 1989. There is also a range of clothing for everyday wear.

The Camosun Parka is one such jacket that falls into the latter category and can act as a do-it-all through the winter months. Arc’teryx knows not all of it customers will actually find themselves scaling mountains on a whim at the weekend, but instead have to bear the winter chill of city streets.

That very mantra comes through in the styling. The Camosun employs a minimalist, trim-fit silhouette and is available in black or wildwood, read: khaki, colours. It also gives you a removable hood, zippered hand pockets and internal pocket for your phone or wallet.