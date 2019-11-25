This Arc’teryx Insulated Parka Perfectly Combines City Style & Winter Function

Purveyor of luxurious but functional outwear Arc’teryx is no stranger when it comes to creating jackets to keep you warm and dry through the toughest of conditions. The Canadian company has been outfitting hikers, skiers, rock climbers and runners since it was founded in 1989. There is also a range of clothing for everyday wear.
The Camosun Parka is one such jacket that falls into the latter category and can act as a do-it-all through the winter months. Arc’teryx knows not all of it customers will actually find themselves scaling mountains on a whim at the weekend, but instead have to bear the winter chill of city streets.
That very mantra comes through in the styling. The Camosun employs a minimalist, trim-fit silhouette and is available in black or wildwood, read: khaki, colours. It also gives you a removable hood, zippered hand pockets and internal pocket for your phone or wallet.
But just because you’ll more likely wear the Camosun in a metropolis as opposed to Everest, doesn’t mean Arc’teryx has scrimped on the materials. The company has used an N150p-x Gore-Tex 2L fabric for the outer layer, and while that may seem like a nerdgasm, it essentially means the parka will protect you against both wind and rain, but still provide breathability. The seams are taped up too to further ensure you stay bone dry if you happen to find yourself getting caught in a downpour.
For the inner layer, Arc’teryx has lined the Camosun with a mixture of European Goose down and Coreloft synthetic insulation, while the Down Contour Construction allows the jacket to adapt its shape to hug your body. It’s essentially a duvet you can wear outside, and you can grab one now for AU$1,000.
Shop Arc’Teryx Camosun (AU Store) AU$1,000
Shop Arc’Teryx Camosun (US Store) $649 USD