This $159 Knitted Polo Is The Classy Piece Your Casual Wardrobe Needs

In this day and age, the term ‘Smart-casual’ is more blurry than ever. Does one dress closer to smart, or closer to casual? It truly is a difficult dress style to define and more often than not there is a broad spectrum of appropriate outfits. This begs the question, is there any item of clothing that is definitively smart-casual? Believe it or not, there is – the long sleeve, knitted polo and Artknit’s rendition of this ultimate smart-casual piece might be the best we’ve seen.

Constructed from a light Merino wool Artknit’s long sleeve polo is super comfortable and refined, combine this with a slim fit, horn buttons and a polo style collar and you’ve got yourself a shirt that is perfect for any smart-casual affair. Constructed in Italy from Italian materials, the shirt is the height of luxury and will last you for years to come. Pair it with some chinos, jeans or shorts with your shoes of preference and you’ll never have to think about another smart-casual outfit.

Priced at $159, Artknit’s knitted long sleeve polo is reasonably priced, considering its luxuriousness, quality and versatility. There you have it, smart-casual affairs are no longer a dilemma and you’ll always be the best-dressed person in the room.

Shop Artknit Knitted Polo $159

Read next: