Choosing the correct shorts for your weekly workout shouldn’t be taken lightly – as they can often be the difference between a sub-standard and a successful session. Runners will require something spacious with a high cut to reduce overheating (and maximising movement), whilst studio and gym workouts will need a longer leg and coverage for those angled stretches and lunges.

If you’re training indoors you may also want to think about breathable fabrics that draw moisture away from your skin, leaving you feeling fresh and dry during and after exercise. And, just as importantly, you’ll want something stylish. Something that says you’re as serious about your workouts as you are your wardrobe – a statement of intent.

But which shorts are making waves in the international market right now, and what separates one from the other? With so much choice and quality available, we’ve put together this guide to help you discover some of the best designs from around the world – all made by the most celebrated sports houses – created to strike that fine balance between performance and style.