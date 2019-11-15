This Todd Snyder Blackwatch Suit Is The Ultimate Statement Piece

You’ve probably got an array of navy and charcoal suits lining the inside of your ‘work’ wardrobe and so you should, they’re the perfect office attire.
Stop buying black and charcoal suits and get yourself a statement suit instead. All men should have a suit for those out of office occasions that doesn’t make them look like they’ve just been to a board meeting.
Weddings, cocktail events and date nights. They’re perfect events to look smart, but also show off your personality and style. Todd Snyder’s Blackwatch pattern suit is perfect for these moments.
For the uninitiated, the Blackwatch pattern is the tartan of choice for Scotland’s 3rd Battalion the ‘Black Watch’, and comprises dark blues, dark greens, red and black. It’s a striking design, yet understated as far as tartan patterns are concerned and we think it looks great in suit form.
Crafted from Italian wool and made in Canada, this Todd Snyder Blackwatch suit is built to last and will help you to stand out for all the right reasons for years to come.
The jacket features a medium width notch lapel, flap pockets and the trousers have belt loops instead of side adjustors. These subdued and ‘traditional’ style features, whilst seemingly boring, allow the fabric to steal the limelight, as it should.
The pants and jacket are available as separates for are available for US$348 and US$698 respectively, but we think this is one suit you need to own as a whole piece.
Shop The Blackwatch Suit $1,046 USD