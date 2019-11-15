This Todd Snyder Blackwatch Suit Is The Ultimate Statement Piece

You’ve probably got an array of navy and charcoal suits lining the inside of your ‘work’ wardrobe and so you should, they’re the perfect office attire.

Stop buying black and charcoal suits and get yourself a statement suit instead. All men should have a suit for those out of office occasions that doesn’t make them look like they’ve just been to a board meeting.

Weddings, cocktail events and date nights. They’re perfect events to look smart, but also show off your personality and style. Todd Snyder’s Blackwatch pattern suit is perfect for these moments.