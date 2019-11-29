Score Up To 50% Off Men’s Fashion At Bombinate’s ‘Well-Made’ Sale

Everyone loves a sale, but what if we told you you can score some bargains on sustainably made items produced in workshops, not sweatshops? *waits for loud screams* Well you can do just that by heading over to Bombinate’s online store and taking advantage of its Black Friday deals.

The online retailer takes a firm stance against fast fashion, instead, partnering with various brands from all across the world that make products that exude quality, are timeless and ultimately, are stylish. It’s certainly a refreshing perspective and one that we fully support.

With discounts applied to clothing, footwear, and home furnishings, you now have the chance to reinvigorate your whole personal style and feel good in the process knowing you’re supporting “well-made” suppliers. There are pages upon pages of deals to sift through, so we’ve taken away a little bit of the effort by hunting down our five favourite items.

Scarosso Hunter Cigar Chelsea Boots $305 $291, Foret Midnight Blue/Red Spruce Sweatshirt $126 $95, Far Afield Bitter Chocolate Normsk Jacket Fleece $143 $129, Benibeca Short Symbra Swimshorts $99 $74, Escuyer Black Travel Case $169 $152.

