Cathay Pacific Takes First Class Luxury To A Whole New Level

As if Cathay Pacific’s existing first-class were not lumbar-tantalising enough, the Hong Kong carrier has now upped the ante another notch, this morning announcing a number of sensory improvements to its pointy end.

“Travellers are set to enjoy a more bespoke, sensory journey with Cathay Pacific’s enhanced soft product and culinary offering,” the airline stated.

For first-class passengers travelling through Hong Kong, this elevated premium travel experience will include “a new, more bespoke customer journey centred on enjoying inspired flavours, calming fragrances and refined textures” as well as “exquisite bedding and amenities along with wellness options and tableware… with new and enhanced offerings.”

The most promising change though is Cathay Pacific’s collaboration with UK luxury lifestyle brand Bamford, a company known for its ethical and sustainable principles, as well as its exclusive amenities, travel kits and plush bedding.

In other words: significantly more comfort – no easy feat considering how widely regarded the old beds were, with prolific travel blogger (and owner of Flight Hacks) Immanuel Debeer telling D’Marge last month that Cathay Pacific first class is one of his personal favourites.

“If you want to transit in Hong Kong, Cathay Pacific first class is fantastic. The seats are huge and the bed is incredibly comfortable – even more so after a few glasses of Krug champagne.”

Cathay Pacific business class will be getting a fresh lick of comfort too, with travellers now able to bask in an enriched sleep proposition that includes “newly introduced and greatly enhanced” bedding and slippers.

They say beauty is about being comfortable in your own skin, but we’ll take sitting pretty at the front end of an A350-900 any day.

To wit: passengers travelling long haul in Cathay Pacific business class can now settle in for an even deeper night’s beauty sleep with Bamford’s new range, which includes a soft mattress topper along with a larger, plusher sleeping pillow and premium-quality slippers – all new additions that have been “highly requested” by Cathay Pacific passengers.

“This elevated long-haul business-class experience is further supplemented by a new, premium 400-thread-count pillowcase and a two-piece duvet, both made using 100 percent sustainably sourced cotton.”

Bamford has also put together all new branded business class amenity kits that will roll out progressively from the 1st of December.

Cathay Pacific General Manager Customer Experience and Design Vivian Lo said: “We are incredibly excited to be unveiling many wonderful enhancements in our Business and First Class cabins, and to have Bamford, a renowned leader in sustainable luxury, as the cornerstone of our premium inflight experience.”

“Earlier this year, we launched our new brand direction ‘Move Beyond’ with the goal of continuously exceeding our customers’ expectations at every stage of their journey. These enrichments to the products and service in our premium cabins are a resounding expression of that commitment and of our belief that every journey is our customers’ most important one.”

Interest kindled? Cathay Pacific Airways offers over 70 flights a week to Hong Kong from Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide, all of which provide excellent connections over the Hong Kong hub to the airlines worldwide network, including an extensive number of cities in China, served by Cathay Dragon.

Although they don’t currently offer first class on any of these Australia to Hong Kong routes, here’s hoping they do in the near (or, at least, not too far) future.

