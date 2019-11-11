Chadwick Boseman Pulls Off One Of The Hardest Style Moves For Skinny Men

Chadwick Boseman just took skinny guy style to new heights, stepping out at a photocall for his new film ’21 Bridges’ at the Four Seasons Hotel in LA on Saturday the 9th, 2019.

It seems all the running around saving the planet from Thanos in his portrayal of Black Panther has caused Boseman to shed some pounds, with the actor looking more wire-framed than usual.

However, 41-year-old Chadwick has taken the apparent weight loss in his stride, still looking the embodiment of cool, rocking a cream leather biker jacket, black crew neck tee, dark slim jeans and black high top sneakers.

Boxy biker jackets are usually a style no-no for the skinnier gent, but Chadwick has found himself the right colour and fit to pull off one of the trickiest moves in men’s fashion (for skinny guys).

Appearing alongside Boseman at the event were his co-stars Sienna Miller, Stephan James, Taylor Kitsch and director Brian Kirk.

The action movie sees Chadwick starring as Andre Davis, an NYPD detective who joins a citywide manhunt for two cop killers.

As the night unfolds, he uncovers a massive conspiracy that links his fellow police officers to a criminal empire and he becomes unsure of who to pursue and who’s after him. At least from the trailer, it’s apparent the actor still had some muscle to help take down the criminals.

’21 Bridges’ is due to be released on November 21. It’ll be straight back onto set for Boseman though, who will reprise his role as Black Panther in an upcoming animated series slated for a 2021 release, and Black Panther II hitting screens in 2022.

We’re now expecting a worldwide manhunt for Chadwick’s jacket.

