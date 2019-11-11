An Icon Reinvented By Three Generations Of This Swiss Luxury Maison

With Chopard’s new sport-lifestyle Alpine Eagle timepiece collection, history is repeating itself. Five years ago Karl-Friedrich’s son, Karl-Fritz, saw a St. Moritz on his father’s desk and decided to try out the watch for himself. He was immediately taken by its modern design, comfort and practicality. So much so, that after wearing the piece for a week, he came up with the idea of a modern redesign, without sacrificing the essential elements that made the original so iconic.

At first, his ideas were met with scepticism, his Father rejecting the notion that such a piece should ever be tampered with, especially one that was the foundation of his whole career. So young Karl-Fritz elicited the help of his Grandfather, and together they came up with the blueprint for the Alpine Eagle Collection.

Once Karl-Friedrich saw the designs, he realised the strength of his son’s conviction, a likeness to himself nearly 40 years previous – someone with a drive to succeed and an eye for opportunity. He then used the blueprints and found inspiration in the Alpine Eagle that reigned supreme over the Alps, soaring in the skies above the mountains. He saw strength and elegance in an animal that had no peers – nothing that could touch its rule in its native land. The eagle was strong, majestic, elegant and above all at one with its surroundings.

The collection was also inspired by American architect Louis O’Sullivan and the belief that form must follow function, meaning the watch served its user during every occasion, made to be worn daily by the modern, aspiring man.

It was these concepts that Karl-Friedrich used as the basis for the Alpine Eagle Collection – Chopard’s superb new range based on the St Moritz.

The watch is created with a variety of references to the eagle, from its rock-like textured dial forming the iris of the Eagle’s eye, to the hands that use the form of a feather. There is also a theme of colours that reflect mountain shades, from the Aletsch Blue of shimmering glaciers to the granite-like hue of Berina Grey.

To bring the Alpine Eagle to life, Chopard has created a new material, Lucent Steel A223, which is hypoallergenic, 50% more resistant to abrasion than conventional steels, and extremely pure, enabling it to reflect light in a unique way.