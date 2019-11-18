This Could Be The Coolest Men’s Jacket You’ll Find This Winter

Most people don’t think of winter as their favourite season. Unless you’re hitting the slopes it just seems like a never-ending cycle putting on coats, being inside and drinking red wine without any fun or happiness. Winter isn’t all doom and gloom though, for those of us that are a little more fashion conscious it provides a much-needed opportunity to dress differently – potentially even better.

Whilst summer is the season of linen, white and beige, winter gives us an opportunity to explore a darker colour palette with some even cooler fabrics. Whether it be a puffer jacket or corduroy trousers there are some cool and unique ways to keep you warm throughout the harshest months of the year. One thing we’ve never seen before though? A corduroy puffer, how cool would that be? Well, your wildest dreams are now a reality thanks to a collaboration between Todd Snyder and Crescent Down Works which has resulted in one of the coolest winter jackets we’ve ever seen.