This MTO Suede Jacket Will Take You To New Heights Of Sophistication

It’s no secret everyone at D’Marge loves a suede jacket. We’ve featured some cracking ones in the past few months, after all. But this latest one might be the best yet. Why? Three simple reasons: uniqueness, versatility and stylishness – all the hallmarks of a great suede jacket.

For starters, you don’t see people rocking suede jackets all that often, they can be a little intimidating and expensive, but its this rarity that makes them so cool. Much like a trucker, denim or leather jacket, the suede jacket is immensely versatile and is perfect for almost any occasion. Unlike its counterparts, suede jackets can even be dressed up for more formal occasions, making them quite possibly the most versatile jacket money can buy. Lastly, they’re stylish, the use of this unique material in a jacket makes them stand out, but they’re also rather understated making them effortlessly cool and stylish.