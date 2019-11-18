Daniel Craig’s Anti-Bond Suit Speaks Volumes About His Future

What’s this? Daniel Craig, the man who’s played the world’s most famous Secret Service Agent for the past 13 years, wearing a suit that’s neither single, nor-double breasted? It’s long been rumoured the British actor will hang up his Omega watches and find himself a new cocktail of choice following the release of Bond 25 ‘No Time To Die‘, and his latest fashion statement may just prove it.

Appearing at the LA premiere for Knives Out on Thursday the 14th November – Craig’s latest film, which sees him take on the role of a detective to solve a murder mystery – the blue-eyed blond was sporting a grey Dior suit that’s very non-Bond. The suit in question – designed by Dior’s Kim Jones – employs a side-fastening button, causing the blazer to wrap around the body; a country mile away from the classic three-pieces we’ve seen the actor wear on previous occasions.

So often the master of sartorial dress, Craig’s latest look has certainly divided opinion, with users on Instagram commenting that “not even he can carry that off…I mean what a hideous design,” and “the blazer looks like a door.” Others meanwhile are in support of the unusual design, praising the choice of stylist Catherine Hayward.

Advertisement

It might not be what we’re used to seeing Daniel Craig wearing, but if he’s no longer going to be Bond, it’s something we’re just going to have to get used to.

Elsewhere the actor is as stylish as ever, teaming his suit with a pair Crockett & Jones Northcote boots and Omega Seamaster with nato strap. The iconic watch is one of the more affordable models in Omega’s repertoire, with prices starting at around AU$2,000.

Perhaps he isn’t ready to say bye-bye to Bond just yet.

Read Next: