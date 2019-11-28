END’s Black Friday Sale Is Now Live…Here Are Our Top Picks

Whether you’re a fan or not, there’s no escaping Black Friday. It’s the one day of the year (some retailers have week-long sales) where you can be guaranteed to score some absolute bargains on a wide range of goodies. END is getting in on the action this year, with 20 per cent off clothing, footwear, and accessories across an array of brands including Paul Smith, Lanvin and Balmain.

Based out of Newcastle, UK, the retailer has three physical stores in its home country, as well as a large online presence. It stocks the perfect combination of casual streetwear and high-end fashion and frequently collaborates with brands for a number of exclusive items. With over 25,000 items discounted for Black Friday, you’ll need to devote some time to scroll through everything on offer. Fortunately for you, we’ve found a few stand-out items to save you the hassle.

Our picks include an 80s-tastic Saint Laurent jacket $1,939 $1,551; a National Skateboard Co. x Stefan Marx deck that supports the Mind mental health charity $55 $44; an S.N.S Herning chunky knit cardigan $279 $223; a pair of minimalist runners from Rick Owens $635 $508; and a pair of Paul Smith swim shorts $99 $79.

