The Playbook For The Modern Man

These $119 Men’s Chinos Will Give Your Wardrobe A Touch Of Flair

Chinos are pretty bland – don’t get me wrong they’re excellent trousers, that have a unique ability to be worn to almost any occasion, whether it be casual or more formal. Their greatest drawback is that there isn’t much going on with them, they don’t have pleats, cuffs, a special cut, nothing, zilch and whilst this enables them to be worn is a broad range of circumstances this lack of character is their greatest flaw. Bonobos have decided to change this with their new Flannel Lined Chinos that retain all the versatility of traditional chinos but adds some character.

Bonobos have taken an otherwise normal pair of chinos and lined them with a tartan patterned flannel. Whilst this might seem like an insignificant point of differentiation, the subtle change adds a unique and interesting twist on the pants. When rolled at the cuff the flannel can be seen, giving a more interesting look. In addition, the flannel can be seen lining the pockets, however, should you want to return the chinos to their clean-cut origins you can simply unroll the cuff.

There you have it, a pair of chinos that retain their versatility and capability with the addition of some character. Priced at $118 and available in 6 great colours you really can’t go wrong.

Shop Bonobos Flannel Lined Chinos $118

Read next:

Never miss a deal ever again.

Each Sunday we will deliver the best deals of the week to your inbox.

TheD'Marge Dealsteam writes about stuff we think is cool. Occasionally we get a share of the revenue from your purchase and that revenue goes toward paying our talented writers.

NEW ON D'MARGE

Show More

Subscribe

Close

The playbook for the modern man

Get the very best of men's style, health, travel & culture delivered to your inbox.

Dont show me this again