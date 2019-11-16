Don’t Miss The $149 Timex Collaboration Inspired By Mavericks Of The Ocean

Let’s say you’re looking for a watch and your budget is $149 and you’re looking for something that is cool, functional and respectable, what do you get? It’s a common problem that many encounters, luckily we’ve found a watch that ticks all of those boxes and many more.

For most of the watches in this price bracket, they don’t have a lot going on for them and often compromise in one area or another whether that be build quality or design. For those of you who aren’t willing to compromise there is this, Timex x GREATS 41mm Watch.