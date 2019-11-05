Greg Norman’s Latest Workout Reveals The Secret To Staying Ripped In Your 60s

Greg Norman’s latest workout routine proves middle-age doesn’t have to come with a rig as sloppy as your putting. To the contrary: The Shark’s transition from young buck to casually ripped 64-year-old proves that – even though you might not have the ‘bulk’ of your twenties – there’s no reason to let yourself go in your 50s or even your 60s.

Greg Norman’s experimental fitness attitude (the Sydney Morning Herald once likened him to Gwyneth Paltrow) also reveals the secret to maintaining your muscles while your compatriots revert to walking frames: avoiding activities that stress your body, even if they are the ones you love. For Greg that has meant giving up golf (or at least, playing less than once a month), and finding new outlets which work your body (and break down cartilage in areas that haven’t been rubbed raw for the first 50 years of your life).

As the recent (and highly varied) workouts on the Australian golf legend’s Instagram page attest, this could involve anything from wobble board exercises (with battle ropes)…

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg Norman (@shark_gregnorman) on Oct 29, 2019 at 6:00am PDT

…to pool sessions…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg Norman (@shark_gregnorman) on May 4, 2019 at 8:08am PDT

…to more classic gym exercises like cable curls, cable twists and lateral raises.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg Norman (@shark_gregnorman) on Aug 31, 2019 at 4:04pm PDT

He also fits in a few hikes…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg Norman (@shark_gregnorman) on Jan 1, 2019 at 5:40pm PST

… stair sprints…

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg Norman (@shark_gregnorman) on Dec 28, 2018 at 6:24pm PST

…and (conservational) fishing…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg Norman (@shark_gregnorman) on Aug 20, 2019 at 12:57pm PDT

The golf legend, who earned more than $1 million five times on the U.S PGA tour and was the first person in history to surpass $10 million in career earnings, mastered the art of classic Aussie charm (and attacking life) before Chris Hemsworth was even a ~thing~, and made a name for himself by looking stylishly masculine, as well as, of course, his insane golf achievements.

This attitude has kept him more shredded than most young bucks into his late fifties and sixties (he turns 65 on the 10th of February next year) – something which has prompted his fans to make such comments (below the Instagram posts of his workouts) as, “My pops wants your doctors number,” and, “Thank god for the gains.”

“Inspirational.”

Keen to start chomping your way through the decades like The Shark? Figure out which areas of your body have been most stressed by your favourite activities so far in life, and find some new hobbies that aid in their strengthening and recovery.

Read Next