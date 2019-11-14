Henry Golding’s Pants Let Everyone Know Who Brought The Party

Henry Golding is at it again. One of the most stylish men in Hollywood recently stepped out in London to give us all another lesson in sartorial splendor.

Following the crazy-successful Crazy Rich Asians movie, which flung Golding into the style spotlight, the British-Malaysian actor was in London attending the premiere for his latest movie, Last Christmas.

Golding has turned to one of his favourite fashion brands, Ralph Lauren, for his red-carpet look, pairing a double-breasted black velvet blazer from the company’s Purple Label collection with a black turtleneck jumper. But it’s the dark green Tartan trousers that tell us Golding likes to have fun with his outfit choices, while also making a real statement. The iconic fashion pattern can be tricky to pull off, but Mr Golding does it with panache.

Advertisement

The actor finishes his outfit with a pair of black suede loafers, white pocket square and his favourite Patek Phillipe Nautilus timepiece. He’ll be glad he got in when the price was good for the Nautilus – if you consider AUD$64,000 good – as Patek has announced it will stop making stainless steel watches in favour of white gold, rose gold, yellow gold and platinum. If you still want to snap one up yourself, you can expect to pay around $100,000.

Also in attendance at the premiere were his co-star and former Mother of Dragons Emilia Clarke and director Paul Feig.

Golding has consistently proven to be a style icon since arriving on the Hollywood scene – forgetting his all-red maternity suit, of course – showing us how to rock business casual properly with a blazer and jeans combination earlier this year. He’s even shown us how a summer suit separate should be done when attending the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in July.

If he keeps up the impeccable sartorial, we wouldn’t be surprised to see him hitting up Q Branch as the next James Bond.

Read Next: