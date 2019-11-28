The Playbook For The Modern Man

Huckberry’s Black Friday Sale Just Launched With Up To 60% Off

Fire sale of epic gear for guys.

There are more Black Friday deals to be had. It’s the one day of the year (some retailers have week-long sales) where you can be guaranteed to score some absolute bargains on a wide range of goodies. One of our favourite men’s stores, Huckberry, is getting in on the action this year, with up to 60 per cent off man-gear, clothing, footwear, and accessories across an array of brands including Flint & Tinder, Outerknown and Peak Design. 

Huckberry stocks the perfect combination of outdoor gear and rugged menswear with a very stylish edge. Not only that, they have a great selection of men’s watches to suit all budget and needs. You’ll need to devote some time to scroll through everything on offer but we recommend checking our their Blackout Sale area for starters. There are some big discounts to be had. We’ve saved you some time but highlighting some of our favourites below.  

Our picks include a Peak Design Everyday Backpack 20L $260.00 $207.96, Relwen Stretch Windpant $188.00 $149.98, Proof City Merino Hoodie $168.00 $133.98, Zodiac Grandville Watch $495.00 $419.98, SeaVees Coronado Boot $160.00 $95.98, California Cowboy The High Water – Bird of Paradise Shirt $135.00 $107.98

Shop The Huckberry Black Friday Sale

