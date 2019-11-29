Lebron James’ Dope New Outfit Sends Hypebeasts Into Meltdown

Lebron James has always dominated the court but he’s now taking on the world of style too. That’s right: The King, widely regarded as the only guy to contend with Michael Jordan for the title of ‘greatest basketball player of all time’, especially in years of late, is making some off-court moves as worthy of attention as his jump shot.

Case in point: snapped at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas for the LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs game on November the 26th, King James shows us all how to rock monochromatic style. Looking cool as a wind nipped icicle on his way to the game, James’ outfit sent hypebeasts into meltdown as they longed to know the brands he was wearing.

Advertisement

Some of his outfit was obvious: the three-time NBA Champion was wearing a grey John Elliot denim jacket – LeBron has previously teamed up with the fashion brand to create a signature line – matching grey Dries Van Noten sweatshirt, Thom Browne trousers, and A Cold Wall x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. The sneakers are sold out virtually everywhere, but resale sites have them from anywhere between US$165 and $281.

But it was LeBron’s hat that was the star of this particular show, with various Instagram users, such as the__corner dying to know where it was from: “Need to know who made the hat” they asked, (and for the first day or so after the photo came out, to no avail). Fortunately, French fashion brand Larose Paris piped up yesterday to claim James’ hat is their 5 Panel model. The maker of his bag remains an enigma.

Amour for Lebron’s hat aside, the feedback for his overall ensemble was not a complete swish. In fact, the fit of his trousers was called into question; while some users claimed it was a “dope fit,” another said, “Lebron pants never touches his sneakers [sic].” One user even questioned the rather simplistic colour scheme: “Too monochromatic.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Nov 11, 2019 at 5:15pm PST

While his personal Instagram account mainly reflects his basketball career, Lebron likes to include the odd post to prove he’s a style mogul – and display his crazy wealth at the same time, no doubt. And let’s not forget the time he flaunted his own signature Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore watch, worth a cool AU$101,000.

We can certainly learn a thing or two from the King of the Court, namely that he’s a master of rocking elusive fashion brands.

Read Next: